Fastest Batsmen To Reach 24,000 International Runs In Least Innings
Mahela Jayawardene from Sri Lanka has reached 24,000 international runs in 668 Innings.
Rahul Dravid played for India and took 596 Innings to reach 24,000 runs.
Wicketkeepr-batsman Kumar Sangakkara played for Sri Lanka, he completed his 24,000 international runs in 590 Innings.
South African legend Jacques Kallis took 573 Innings to reach 24,000 international runs.
Australia's most prolific batter, Ricky Pointing scored his 24,000 international runs in 565 Innings.
Also known as God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar completed his 24,000 international runs in 543 Innings.
Former captain of India, Virar Kohli is the fastest of all to complete his 24,000 international runs in just 522 Innings.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: F1 Driver Current Contracts