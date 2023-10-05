Fastest Hundreds In ODI World Cup
05 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Kevin O'Brien (IRE) - In 50 Balls vs England (2011)
Glenn Maxwell (AUS) - In 51 Balls vs Sri Lanka (2015)
AB de Villiers (SA) - In 52 Balls vs West Indies (2015)
Eoin Morgan (ENG) - In 57 Balls vs Afghanistan (2019)
Mathew Hayden (AUS) - In 66 Balls vs South Africa (2007)
John Davison (CAN) - In 67 Balls vs West Indies (2003)
The 2023 ODI World Cup starts on October 5 in India with New Zealand playing England in opener.
