Fastest Hundreds In ODI World Cup

05 Oct, 2023

Koushik Paul

Kevin O'Brien (IRE) - In 50 Balls vs England (2011)

Glenn Maxwell (AUS) - In 51 Balls vs Sri Lanka (2015)

AB de Villiers (SA) - In 52 Balls vs West Indies (2015)

Eoin Morgan (ENG) - In 57 Balls vs Afghanistan (2019)

Mathew Hayden (AUS) - In 66 Balls vs South Africa (2007)

John Davison (CAN) - In 67 Balls vs West Indies (2003)

The 2023 ODI World Cup starts on October 5 in India with New Zealand playing England in opener.

