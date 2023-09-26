Fastest Indian Batsmen To Reach Six ODI Tons By Innings- In Pics
India's new star sensation, Shubman Gill is at the peak of his cricketing career.
Shubman Gill becomes the fastest batsman to score 6 One Day International centuries in just 35 innings.
Former Indian player, Shikar Dhawan reached his 6th One Day International in just 46 Innings.
Wicket-keeper batsman K.L Rahul is known for playing classic shots.
KL Rahul reached his 6th One Day International Ton in his 53rd Innings.
Former Indian captain and right-hand batsman Virat Kohli makes it into the list of fastest Indian batsmen to reach 6 One Day centuries.
Virat Kohli took his time to reach the 6th One Day International century. He took 61 innings to complete it.
Former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir got his 6th One Day International century in 68 innings.
