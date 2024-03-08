Fastest Indians To Score 1000 Test Runs
Vinod Kambli took 14 innings to score 1000 runs in the Test.
Yashasvi Jaiswal took 16 innings to score 1000 Test runs.
Cheteshwar Pujara took 18 innings (11 Tests) to score 1000 runs in the longest format of the game.
India opener Mayank Agarwal took 19 innings (12 Tests) to score 1000 runs.
Sunil Gavaskar took 11 Tests (21 innings) to score 1000 runs in the longest format of the game.
Rohit Sharma-led India have sealed the five-match Test series against England.
