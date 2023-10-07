Fastest ODI 100s For South Africa
Ab de Villiers vs WI, 2015 - Former Proteas Captain also known as Mr.360 degree smashed a brilliant 100 in just 31 balls at Jo'burg.
Mark Boucher vs ZIM, 2006 - Protea wicket-keeper batter also played a magnificent knock putting 100 runs for himself in just 44 balls at Potchefstroom.
Aiden Markram vs SL, 2023- Recently, South African batter Aiden Markram became the fastest ODI 100 scorer in World Cup smashing ton in just 49 balls at Froz Shah Kotla, Delhi.
Ab de Villiers vs WI, 2015 - Again comes Ab de Villiers smashing another ton in 2015 against West Indies in just 52 balls at Sydney.
Interesting Fact: South Africa has a record of failing to win World Cups, the Proteas were always close and gave tough fights to the opponents but failed to win World Cup.
Interesting Fact: On 25th October 2015, South Africa beat India 214 margin of runs as the Proteas scored 439 runs against Indian at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023: Records Broken By South African Players