Fastest Players To Reach 1500 ODI Runs By Innings
Here are the list of International cricketers fastest to reach 1500 runs in One Day Internationals.
6. Rassie Van der Dussen from South Africa took 32 Innings to reach 1500 runs in ODIs.
5. Pakistan's current captain Babar Azam also took 32 Innings to complete 1500 runs in ODIs.
4. George Bailey hailing from Australia took 32 Innings to reach 1500 runs in ODIs.
3. A surprise element on the list is Ryan ten Doeschate from the Netherlands. He also completed 1500 ODI runs in 32 Innings.
2. The classy Hashim Amla hailing from South Africa only took 30 Innings to reach his 1500 runs in One Day Internationals.
1. Top on the list is no surprise, Shubman Gill from India took the least Innings of 29 to complete 1500 runs in ODIs.
