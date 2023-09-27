Fastest T20I Fifties in History
Dipendra Singh Airee, the Nepal all-rounder reached his half-century in just nine balls, this is the fastest T20I fifty.
Yuvraj Singh comes second in the list as he scored a fifty in 12 balls against England in 2007.
Chris Gayle also scored his international fifty in 12 balls.
Hazratullah Zazai scored the T20 fifty in 12 balls.
Airee ended with 52* in just 10 balls.
Nepal smashed 314/3 in their 20 overs. It is the highest-ever total in T20Is, overtaking Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland in 2019.
