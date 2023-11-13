Favourite Travel Destinations Of Indian Cricketers
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli loves to holiday in Queensland in New Zealand and Barcelona in Spain.
India captain Rohit Sharma loves exploring Europe and often visits European countries when free with his family.
India vice-captain KL Rahul likes Greece and Spain as his favourite travel destinations.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's favourite travel destination is London.
Jasprit Bumrah likes holidaying in New Zealand too just like his teammate Virat Kohli.
Mussourie in India is one of legendary Sachin Tendulkar's favourite travel destinations.
Greece is Suryakumar Yadav's most favourite travel destination.
The city of Barcelona in Spain is on top of Ishan Kishan's favourite travel destination.
