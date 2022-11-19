Hungary recorded the biggest ever win in World Cup history, when they trounced El Salvador by 10-1 in a Group 3 game of the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain. Laszlo Kiss in that match scored a hattrick.
Hungary also recorded another huge victory back in the 1954 FIFA World Cup, when they defeated Asian side South Korea in a Group 2 game in Zurich, Switzerland. Sandor Kocsis scored a hattrick in that match.
Yugoslavia back in the 1974 FIFA World Cup in Germany, defeated Zaire by 9-0 in a Group 2 fixture at Parkstadion, Gelsenkirchen. The game had 7 different scorers.
Sweden defeated Cuba in the 1938 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals by 8-0, with Harry Andersson and Gustav Wetterstorm scoring hattricks.
Uruguay defeated Bolivia 8-0 in a group 4 fixture of the 1950 FIFA World Cup, which took place in Brazil.
