5 Players to Watch Out For Beyond Messi and Ronaldo - Mario Geotze (Germany)

He is fondly called as te 'German Messi'. Because of his speed, technique and dribbling skills, he plays in the team as an attacking midfielder.

15 Nov, 2022

Surabhi Shaurya

Sardar Azmoun (Iran)

Azmoun made his debut for the Iran national team in 2014 aged 19. He has played 17 matches in the course of his career in the Bundesliga.

15 Nov, 2022

Takefusa Kubo (Japan)

The Japanese footballer could tear through defences and has a deadly left foot.

15 Nov, 2022

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

The swiss player started his career at hometown club SV Augst, and at the age of eight he was scouted by FC Basel.

15 Nov, 2022

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia)

Msakni has played over 80 matches and scored 17 goals for Tunisia.

15 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weather Update: IMD Predicts Drop in Temperature over Northwest India

 Find Out More