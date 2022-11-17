Playing his probably last World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo is entering the Qatar showpiece with most international goals (117) and most international appearances (191). With the World Cup trophy only left to be won, CR7 will be giving his all to put hands on the title.
17 Nov, 2022
Ruben Dias' ability to play well and make everyone around him play well earned him a place in the Portugal squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022. His tactical awareness and quality are something that makes Ruben different from others.
17 Nov, 2022
All eyes will be on Bernando Silva as well as the Manchester City player uses his intuition when he’s defending and is outstanding when he’s on the ball.
17 Nov, 2022
In the last four years in Europe, Bruno Fernandes is one of the few midfielders to have impressed in attack. Known for his shooting skills, Fernandes poses a threat on the edge of the box and is lethal when is comes to dead-ball situations and penalties.
17 Nov, 2022
Portugal coach Fernando Santos will bank on Joao Cancelo for his ability to appear on both the flanks in defence and in the midfield -- something he has done at Manchester City. Comfortable on the ball, Cancelo prefers to play on the right and has developed significantly.
17 Nov, 2022
