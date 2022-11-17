Brothers or Siblings are nothing new in FIFA World Cups. There have been instances where brothers have reprented same teams or different teams at football's grandest stage. In FIFA World Cup 2022, the world will see four brother-pairs in Qatar.
17 Nov, 2022
The Williams household will be spoilt for choices when brothers Inaki and Nico take the field in Qatar at FIFA World Cup. Inaki will be playing for Ghana while Nico has been picked up in Spain squad. Ghana are placed in Group H, while Spain are in Group E.
17 Nov, 2022
France coach Didier Deschamps have named both Hernandez brothers -- Theo and Lucas -- in their squad for the Qatar World Cup. While Lucas playes for Bayern Munich, Theo is employed with AC Milan.
17 Nov, 2022
Ghana coach Otto Addo named the Ayew brothers -- Andre and Jordan -- in their 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 32-year-old Andre Ayew has played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups for Ghana. Jordan also played in 2014 edition.
17 Nov, 2022
Eden Hazard and Thorgan Hazard have been named by head coach Roberto Martinez in Belgium's 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. It will be second timee the Hazard brothers will be playing together in a FIFA World Cup after 2018.
17 Nov, 2022
