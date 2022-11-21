The Harry Kane-led side will look to make an impact in their first game of the tournament. Match time - 6:30 PM IST
21 Nov, 2022
Although, the English side are favourites for the match, one can expect Iran to put up a tough fight.
21 Nov, 2022
Netherlands are deemed as dark horses for this Qatar World Cup. (Match Time - 9:30 PM IST)
21 Nov, 2022
With the absence of Sadio Mane, a depleted Senegalese will be under the pump.
21 Nov, 2022
An underdog United States of America will face a strong Welsh side. (Match time - 12:30 AM IST)
21 Nov, 2022
A 100 per cent fit Gareth Bale is a nightmare for any defence.
21 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!