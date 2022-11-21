1. England vs Iran

The Harry Kane-led side will look to make an impact in their first game of the tournament. Match time - 6:30 PM IST

21 Nov, 2022

2. Golden Opportunity For Iran

Although, the English side are favourites for the match, one can expect Iran to put up a tough fight.

21 Nov, 2022

3. Netherlands vs Senegal

Netherlands are deemed as dark horses for this Qatar World Cup. (Match Time - 9:30 PM IST)

21 Nov, 2022

4. Senegal To Play For Pride

With the absence of Sadio Mane, a depleted Senegalese will be under the pump.

21 Nov, 2022

5. USA vs Wales

An underdog United States of America will face a strong Welsh side. (Match time - 12:30 AM IST)

21 Nov, 2022

6. Wales Hope To Start Well

A 100 per cent fit Gareth Bale is a nightmare for any defence.

21 Nov, 2022

