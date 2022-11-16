16 Nov, 2022
US Department of Justice and bribe allegedly blamed the organisers of the FIFA 2022 World Cup but the organisers denied all these allegations.
16 Nov, 2022
Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers. The Football Associations of 10 European nations, including England and Germany, have pushed FIFA to take action to improve the rights of migrant workers in Qatar.
16 Nov, 2022
Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and footballers have raised concerns for the fans who were traveling for the event, especially LGBT and Women.
16 Nov, 2022
This is the first time that Football World Cup to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol this is a challenge for the beer sponsors and also bad for beer-drinking fans.
16 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!