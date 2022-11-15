Juventus star Paul Pogba will be missing the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar due to continuing knee problems. The France midfielder moved from Manchester United to Juventus before the start of the season but hasn't played yet.
15 Nov, 2022
Reece James' FIFA World Cup 2022 dream were shattered when the England right-back injured his knee while playing for Chelsea against AC Milan in UEFA Champions League. Chelsea confirmed James is expected to be out for eight weeks.
15 Nov, 2022
Germany will be without Marco Reus due to an ankle injury at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The Borussia Dortmund star has been sidelines for the past few months.
15 Nov, 2022
A World Cup champion in 2010 with Spain, Sergio Ramos will miss the trip to Qatar this month. The 36-year-old has been plagued with injuries since last year and hasn't been with the Spain national team lately.
15 Nov, 2022
France midfielder N’Golo Kante will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after due to a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old's last competitive game came in August against Tottenham Hotspur in the EPL.
15 Nov, 2022
