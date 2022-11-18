Spain vs Germany Sunday 27 November

Two of the world's biggest nations lock horns in their final Group E game, a match one should not miss at all costs.

18 Nov, 2022

India.com Sports Desk

Poland vs Argentina - Wednesday 30 November

Lionel Messi vs Robert Lewandowski in a game that could decide both teams fate? Mouthwatering

France vs Denmark - Saturday 26 November

The reigning champions vs European Championship semi-finalists is sure to be a cracker,

Belgium vs Croatia - Thursday 1 December

Likely to be the game that decides who tops the group, this is one match we can't miss.

Wales vs England - Tuesday 29 November

Two home nations going head to head is always a game to look forward too. The last major tournament clash between the teams produced a classic as Daniel Sturridge notched an injury-time winner.

