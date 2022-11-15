Guadardo came through the ranks of Mexican club Atlas, but he has spent most of his life in Spain, making 325 appearances combined for Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia, and Real Betis.
15 Nov, 2022
Another one-club-man like Al-Haydos, Salman Al-Faraj has spent his whole life at Saudi club Al-Hilal FC. He has come through their youth system and made 208 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals.
15 Nov, 2022
Among the best strikers in the world. The Polish hitman, currently at Bayern Munich, is Poland’s most capped player ever, and is also the country’s all-time leading scorer, with 132 caps and 76 goals for the Central European nation.
15 Nov, 2022
One of the best players of all time. Lionel Messi, playing for PSG, is among the best players in the world, even at 35 years old. The Argentine has won the Copa America and the inaugural Finalissima this year, and will hope to make it 3 out of 3 in terms of international trophies available to him.
15 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!