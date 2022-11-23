1. Saudi Arabia 2-1 Argentina

52 ranked KSA got the better of Lionel Messi and his men in their opening encounter.

23 Nov, 2022

India.com Sports Desk

2. Brazil 1-2 Uruguay

Brazil looked set to win after an early lead but Uruguay scored twice in 13 minutes to silence the audience of nearly 200,000.

23 Nov, 2022

3. Spain 0-1 Switzerland 2010

Spain had 22 shots to Switzerland's six but a Gelson Fernandes goal in the 52nd minute clinched the upset for the Swiss.

23 Nov, 2022

4. USA 1-0 England

Despite England's dominance of the match, particularly in the first half, Joey Gaetjens’ header in the 38th minute won the game for the United States.

23 Nov, 2022

5. South Korea 2-0 Germany

The match was heading for a 0-0 draw but magical goals from Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min ensured a victory for the Koreans.

23 Nov, 2022

