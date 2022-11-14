FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Meet The Captains Of Group B | SEE PHOTOS
The ex-Real Madrid forward has recently signed for MLS club LAFC, following the expiry of his contract. This is likely to ensure he is match-fit for the World Cup.
Nicknamed Captain America, the Hershey-born wide man features regularly for Chelsea. Being the youngest player to score a hat-trick for Chelsea, scoring one aged just 21 against Burnley, he is surely a big part of Chelsea's plans going forward.
Harry Kane is a name surely known all around the world. A Tottenham player his whole life, Harry Kane is considered one of the best strikers in the world.
Ehsan Hajsafi is a midfielder, who has been converted to a left-back. He has played for numerous clubs, most notably current club AEK Athens.
