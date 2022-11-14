FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Meet The Captains Of Group B | SEE PHOTOS

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Meet The Captains Of Group B | SEE PHOTOS

14 Nov, 2022

Sunny Daud

Wales: Gareth Bale

The ex-Real Madrid forward has recently signed for MLS club LAFC, following the expiry of his contract. This is likely to ensure he is match-fit for the World Cup.

14 Nov, 2022

USA: Christian Pulisic

Nicknamed Captain America, the Hershey-born wide man features regularly for Chelsea. Being the youngest player to score a hat-trick for Chelsea, scoring one aged just 21 against Burnley, he is surely a big part of Chelsea's plans going forward.

14 Nov, 2022

England: Harry Kane

Harry Kane is a name surely known all around the world. A Tottenham player his whole life, Harry Kane is considered one of the best strikers in the world.

14 Nov, 2022

Iran: Ehsan Hajsafi

Ehsan Hajsafi is a midfielder, who has been converted to a left-back. He has played for numerous clubs, most notably current club AEK Athens.

14 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: White House Weddings Through the Years

 Find Out More