FIFA World Cup Winner Emi Martinez Lands At Kolkata Airport | PICS
03 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Emi Martinez landed at Kolkata airport around 4:00 PM IST.
He received a thunderous reception at the international arrival gate.
Both Argentina fans and Mohun Bagan fans came in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of the World Cup winner.
Martinez was welcomed with a Mohun Bagan scarf by the Bagan officials.
On arriving, he said, ''It was a dream to come to India. Excited to be here''.
Emi Martinez will spend two days here in Kolkata from 3rd to 5th July.
Martinez will visit the Mohun Bagan tent and will be attending a number of sponsored events.
Emi Martinez has come to India with a team of 3.
Sports Promoter Satadru Dutta is the main man behind bringing Emi Martinez to Kolkata.
Before coming to Kolkata, Martinez visited India's neighbouring country Bangladesh.
