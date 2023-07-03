FIFA World Cup Winner Emiliano Martinez Visits Bangladesh | PICS

03 Jul, 2023

Sunny Daud

Emiliano Martinez was spotted at Kolkata airport here is the photo.

Emiliano Martinez also met Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina.

Emiliano Martinez was involved in a shoot during his Bangladesh visit.

Emiliano Martinez also met his fans from Bangladesh's PMO office.

Emiliano Martinez was also spotted in a photo session with his young fans.

Emiliano Martinez wants to visit Bangladesh again, play football with Bangladesh, and meet the Bangladeshi people.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Players Who Took Fifer And Hit Century In Same ODI

 Find Out More