5 Hotels In Ahmedabad To Stay For IND vs PAK ODI World Cup Game
01 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Radisson Blu Hotel Ahmedabad
Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad
ITC Narmada, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Ahmedabad
Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns against Pakistan in the group stage clash at the ODI World Cup 2023 on 14 October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Team India will start their World Cup campaign by playing against Pakistan on 8 October in Ahmedabad.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: New Zealand History In ODI World Cups