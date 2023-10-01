5 Hotels In Ahmedabad To Stay For IND vs PAK ODI World Cup Game

01 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Radisson Blu Hotel Ahmedabad

Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad

Taj Skyline, Ahmedabad

ITC Narmada, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Ahmedabad

Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns against Pakistan in the group stage clash at the ODI World Cup 2023 on 14 October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Team India will start their World Cup campaign by playing against Pakistan on 8 October in Ahmedabad.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: New Zealand History In ODI World Cups

 Find Out More