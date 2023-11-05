Five Knocks That Prove Virat Kohli Is An Ultimate Chasemaster
1. 103* vs Bangladesh, ICC ODI World Cup (2023)
2. 82* vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup (2022)
3. 160* vs South Africa, 3rd ODI (2018)
4. 133* vs Sri Lanka, Commonwealth Bank Series (2012) (ODI)
5. 122* vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup (2022)
Virat Kohli is considered to be one of the best batter in the world right now and is also known as the 'King of Cricket'.
Virat Kohli is just one Ton away to equalize the record with Sachin Tendulkar of Most ODI Hundreds.
