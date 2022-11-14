Sikandar Raza was the star for Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022. He scored 219 runs for his team and also picked up 10 wickets in eight matches.
14 Nov, 2022
Kusal Mendis had a decent T20 World Cup 2022 for Sri Lanka and scored 223 runs at an average of 31.86. A lot of franchises might be eyeing a good top-order batter like Kusal Mendis
14 Nov, 2022
Lorcan Tucker has grown as a top-quality batter. He has been terrific for Ireland in recent times and scored 204 runs in T20 World Cup 2022. A decent show in the mega event against quality teams might help him get his maiden IPL contract.
14 Nov, 2022
Blessing Muzarabani has gained a lot of limelight owing to his consistent performances for Zimbabwe. Muzarabani had a good T20 World Cup 2022 with the ball as he picked up 12 wickets in eight matches.
14 Nov, 2022
Adil Rashid played a significant role in England's T20 World Cup win. Even though he didn't get many wickets, he troubled a lot of batters and didn't give away too many runs.
14 Nov, 2022
