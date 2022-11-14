Sanju Samson is one of the most talented cricketers going around. With 3526 runs in IPL at an average of nearly 30, Samson deserves a long run in the T20I team.
14 Nov, 2022
Prithvi Shaw is tailor-made for the shorter format of the game, with a strike rate of nearly 150 in his IPL career.
14 Nov, 2022
Ruturaj Gaikwad has proved his credentials as a very good T20 cricketer. Gaikwad averages 37.7 in IPL, with over 1207 runs to his name.
14 Nov, 2022
India has been struggling with their death bowling and T Nataraj can be a good addition to the team owing to his plethora of variations.
14 Nov, 2022
Rahul Chahar has done consistently well for his IPL franchises. He has 57 wickets to his name at an economy of 7.5.
14 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!