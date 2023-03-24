Delhi Capitals are yet to decide on the first-choice wicketkeeper and will take a final call after the two practice games on March 25 and 28.
24 Mar, 2023
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting believes that injured Rishabh Pant is irreplaceable and the management would do everything possible to make him a part of the family.
24 Mar, 2023
Mitchell Marsh who starred In Australia's 2-1 win over India in ODI series, will bat at No.3 for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.
24 Mar, 2023
Prithvi Shaw will open the batting for Delhi Capitals along with captain David Warner in IPL 2023, revealed head coach Ricky Ponting.
24 Mar, 2023
Uncapped Aman Khan has impressed Ricky Ponting with his big-hitting. Khan was traded from KKR at the expense of Shardul Thakur.
24 Mar, 2023
