Pakistan Captain Imran Khan Education Qualification
Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan started his education from Aitchison College in Lahore, Pakistan.
Imran Khan also studied in Keble College, Oxford.
Imram Khan moved to England when he was 17, and studies in Royal Grammar School in Worcester.
Imran Khan also studied in Cathedral School, Lahore
Imran Khan got graduated in 1975, he completed his PPE degree.
Imran Khan-led Pakistan cricket team won the World Cup in 1992.
