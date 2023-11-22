Former Players Who Can Replace Rahul Dravid As India Head Coach

22 Nov, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

VVS Laxman

Ashish Nehra

Virender Sehwag

Anil Kumble

Ravi Shastri

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid was offered a two-year contract, and his contract ended after the ODI World Cup 2023.

Under Rahul Dravid's tenure, India reached the ICC World Test Championship final, the ODI World Cup 2023 final, the T20I World Cup semifinal, and the Men in Blue won the Asia Cup 2023 under his leadership.

