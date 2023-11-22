Former Players Who Can Replace Rahul Dravid As India Head Coach
22 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
VVS Laxman
Ashish Nehra
Virender Sehwag
Anil Kumble
Ravi Shastri
Indian head coach Rahul Dravid was offered a two-year contract, and his contract ended after the ODI World Cup 2023.
Under Rahul Dravid's tenure, India reached the ICC World Test Championship final, the ODI World Cup 2023 final, the T20I World Cup semifinal, and the Men in Blue won the Asia Cup 2023 under his leadership.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Stop Clocks To Pitch Changes: New Rules introduced By ICC