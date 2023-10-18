From Anil Kumble To R. Ashwin- Most Wickets For India Across Format- In Pics

Shawn Dass

The spin king of India has played a major role in the bowling sector for India especially in Test matches

Anil Kumble has produced 956 wickets in all formats of the game for India.

Ravichandran Ashwin is a carrom ball specialist, his bowling career for India came at a crucial period.

R. Ashwin has secured 717 wickets in all game types. Without a doubt, Ashwin has displayed incredible red ball matches in home and away matches for India.

Harbhajan Singh has seen ups and downs. Bhaji later participated in the Indian Premier League after a great bowling career for India.

Harbhajan Singh grasped a massive 707 wickets for India in all formats of the game

Popularly nicknamed as 'Haryana Hurrican'. Kapil Dev won India its first Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1983

Kapil Dev in his prime took 687 wickets for India across various formats

Zaheer Khan has been the best left-arm fast bowler India has witnessed in a long time. Zaheer Khan has the ability to swing the ball bowl both ways which makes him a great sensation.

Zaheer Khan in his bowling career took 597 wickets for India in all formats of the game

