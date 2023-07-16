The Indian think tank is yet to finalise its playing XI with the ODI World Cup just three months away from now at home.
From Jasprit Bumrah to Rishabh Pant, several Indian frontline players are out with injuries. Let's take a look at their comeback status.
From KL Rahul To Rishabh Pant - Players Who Can Make Into India's World Cup Squad
Rishabh Pant, who survived a major road accident, is currently at the NCA and is recovering fast than expected. He is unlikey to be match fit before the 2023 ODI World Cup.
KL Rahul, who injured his thigh during IPL 2023, has returned to NCA after a surgery in London. Although he isn't batting in the nets now, Rahul is expected before the Asia Cup 2023.
Shreyas Iyer has recovered fully and has resumed batting in the nets at NCA. Iyer is likely during the Ireland series and the subsequent Asia Cup.
India pacer Prasidh Krishna has also resumed bowling in the nets. The pacer is not likely to play in the Ireland series but is hopeful for a return during the Asia Cup.
According to the Indian Express, Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to return for the Ireland T20Is that are scheduled to take place before the Asia Cup 2023 in August.
