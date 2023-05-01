Jaiswal slams his maiden IPL 2023 century on Sunday against Mumbai Indians.
In 2020 during the IPL auction, Rajasthan Royals bought him with a whopping amount of 2.40 crores.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was born on 28 December 2001 in Bhadohi, UP.
As there was no facility of cricket in Bhadohi, Badohi left his place and started living in Mumbai at his relative's place.
Jaiswal is currently the highest run-getter in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.
Jaiswal left his relative place as the reason behind this was terrible poverty.
Yashasvi was selected in the Indian Under-19 team of the year 2020 and Yashasvi was the top scorer of this tournament. He scored 400 runs in six matches at an impressive average of 133.33.
