From Stop Clocks To Pitch Changes: New Rules introduced By ICC
21 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The International Cricket Council has introduced a new rule in men's ODI and T20I cricket.
The ICC has introduced stop clocks, which will be used between the overs, according to a new release by the apex council on Tuesday, November 21.
The CEC agreed to introduce a stop clock on a trial basis in men’s ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024.
If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an inning.
The ICC has also acknowledged the development of female match officials.
The apex committee has also equalised match day pay for ICC umpires across men’s and women’s cricket from January 2024.
Also, every ICC Women’s Championship series will have one neutral umpire.
