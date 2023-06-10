From Virat Kohli To MS Dhoni - India Cricketers Who Didn't Finish Studies
10 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Yuvraj Singh, who won two World Cups for India in 2007 and 2011, has just studied till high school at the DAV Public School in Chandigarh.
Unlike Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan complete schooling and enrolled himself at Pravara College of Engineering. However, he dropped out of college to focus on cricket.
Virat Kohli had himself stated that he passed Class 11 examinations but had to drop out of school in the next Grade to pursue his dream to play for India.
Rahul Dravid was eqaully gifted both in studies and on cricket field. After completed his B.Com, Dravid chose to pursue MBA but put it on hold following his India call-up.
Reportedly, India's 1983 World Cup-winning Indian captain, Kapil Dev, is a college dropout in order to pursue an athlete’s life.
According to reports, India's 2011 World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Dhoni either failed or didn’t show up for his semester examinations in the first year of his B.Com in 2010. In 2013, he was refused his graduation degree by the college.
Known as God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar reportedly studied till Class 10 and started playing for the country at the age of 16.
One of the India’s leading all-rounder in the current era, Hardik Pandya was unable to make it through Class 9 examinations and quit studying to focus on cricket.
Shikhar Dhawan, who hails from Delhi, also studied till Class 12th and he never went to college.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Yoga For Weight Loss: 7 Best Asanas to Lose Fat