Furfriends Of Indian Sports Stars - Check Out

24 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Everybody loves pets and so are our sports stars. From MS Dhoni to Neeraj Chopra, India's sporting icons love to spend time with their pets.
MS Dhoni is a die-hard animal lover. The former India captain is known to have two dogs named Zarah and Sam at his Ranchi home and has reportedly adopted two more.
Olympic bronze medallist Indian badmiton star Saina Nehwal loves pets too and has a dog named Chopsy. Nehwal often posts pictures on social media with her BFF.
KL Rahul is also known to be a die-hard animal lover. Named as Simba, Rahul is known to love his pet dog more than anyone else.
Olympic gold medallist Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra gifted Neeraj Chopra a pet dog after the latter won a javelin gold in Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj named her 'Tokyo'.
Two-time Olympic medallist badminton star, PV Sindhu, loves pet dogs too and has a golden retriever. She often calls her 'Furshine' on social media.
