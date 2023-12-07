Gautam Gambhir's Controversial Moments In Cricket
07 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Let's take a look at former Indian player Gautam Gambhir's controversial moments in cricket.
Former Indian batter and former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi got into a heated argument during an IND vs. PAK ODI in Kanpur in 2007.
It was the 2010 Asia Cup in Dambhula when Gambhir and Kamran Akmal came face-to-face during a high-voltage India vs. Pakistan game.
Following Kohli’s dismissal in the RCB vs. KKR match in IPL 2023, Gambhir was seen saying something that wasn’t welcomed by the former RCB skipper.
During a KKR vs. RCB game at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2016, Gambhir made a throw at the non-striker’s end, where Kohli was stationed. After this, Gambhir was fined 15% of his match fee.
A former left-handed batter got involved in an argument with RCB batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023, and both were fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.
Both former Indian cricketers Gambhir and Sreesanth got into a heated argument during the Legends League Eliminator game between the India Capitals and the Gujarat Giants.
