Shubman Gill's Top Five Knocks In IPL 2023
GT opener Shubman Gill shattered RCB's playoffs dream with a brilliant century in Bengaluru. He scored 104 runs in just 52 balls.
'Aggressive' Gill hit his first IPL century vs SRH in match no.62, leading his team to a 34-run victory. In Ahmedabad, Gill scored 101 runs off 58 balls.
Gill continued his incredible run against LSG in IPL match no.51, scoring 94 off 51 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
'Phenomenal' Gill helped his team in winning their third consecutive match. Against KKR at Eden Gardens, the GT opener hit a quick- fire 35-ball 49.
A classy half-century from Shubman Gill (56 off 34) in match no.35 helped GT to demolish the five-time champions at Narendra Modi Stadium.
'Fearless' Shubman Gill is currently the second highest run-scorer in IPL 2023 with 680 runs in 14 matches.
Shubman Gill became the fourth player to have consecutive centuries in IPL history. Against RCB He scored 104(52) and 101(58) against SRH. Both tons came in IPL 2023.
