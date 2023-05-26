GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Players to Watch Out For
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav is back in form at the business end of IPL 2023. SKY has amassed 544 runs in 15 games including one hundred.
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill has been in rich form with the bat in IPL 2023. Gill sits second on the list with most runs. He needs just nine runs to clinch the Orange Cap.
All eyes will be on Mumbai Indians paceman Akash Madhwal, who became the latest talk of the town after his 5/5 in 3.3 overs destroyed Lucknow Super Giants.
Gujarat Tians pacer Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker IPL 2023 with 26 wickets in 15 matches so far.
Mumbai Indians' first centurion in IPL 2023, Cameron Green, has justified his Rs 17.5 crore price tag for the franchise. The Aussie has scored 422 runs in 15 matches so far.
Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan has picked up 25 wickets in 15 games so far and is also the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.
Explosive batter Tim David can change the momentum in favour of the five-time champions with his big hittin. The Aussie batter has struck 12 fours and 15 sixes so far in IPL 2023, batting in the middle order.
Gujarat Titans' David Miller has scored an average of 41.6 and a strike rate of 167.74 at Narendra Modi Stadium this season.
