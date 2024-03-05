Guinness World Records That Cricketers Hold

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni holds the record for most expensive bat. The one with which Dhoni played in 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, was sold for Rs 83 lakh in London.
Sachin Tendulkar entered the Guinness book of records for most Test matches in a career, most centuries scored in international cricket and most runs scored in an international career.
England captain Jos Buttler holds the record for most expensive cricket jersey. His iconic 2019 World Cup winning shirt was sold for 65,100 pounds.
Virag Mare holds the record for batting for the longest period of time. In 2015, at the age of 24, Mare batted for 50 hours, five minutes and 51 seconds. He faced 2447 overs during that time.
Australian women’s captain Alyssa Healy took the highest catch of a cricket ball to enter the Guinness book of records. At MCG, a drone dropped a ball from 80m which Healy took comfortably.
Raja Maharaj Singh holds the record for making first class debut at the age of 72.
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar went into the record books for bowling the fastest delivery in cricket. He bowled at a speed of 161.3 km/h during a 2003 World Cup match.