Happy Birthday Babar Azam: Interesting Facts On Pakistan Captain
15 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Babar Azam is the only batter to register a hat-trick of ODI centuries on two occasions.
The Pakistan skipper has so far scored 12731 runs in international cricket across formats.
Babar Azam is currently the No.1 ODI batter in ICC Rankings. He is leading Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023.
Babar Azam is the fastest player to reach 5000 runs in one-dayers.
Babar Azam was a part of the Pakistan team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, beating India in the final.
Babar Azam was adjudged the ICC Men's Player of the Year 2022 for his superlative performances.
Alongside the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson, Babar Azam is also considered as one of the modern-day geniuses.
