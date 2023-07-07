Top 10 Motivational Quotes By MS Dhoni
07 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Here are the Top 10 Life Changing Quotes By Birthday Boy MS Dhoni
"For me, the opposition is just another opposition."
"Face the failure, until the failure fails to face you."
"I believe in giving more than 100% on the field, and I don’t really worry about the result if there’s a great commitment on the field. That’s a victory for me."
"The process is more important than the results. And if you take care of the process, you will get the results."
"For me, it is important to build good partnerships rather than score centuries. Once, you have those partnerships; you will also get centuries."
"A loss makes you humble. It tests the other batsmen and bowlers. Also, if you keep winning you don't know what area you need to work on."
"I don’t regret anything in my life. What does not kill you makes you stronger."
"I don't mind repeating everything."
"Till the full stop does not come; the sentence does not complete."
