Happy Birthday Great Khali: Interesting Facts About WWE Wrestler
The Great Khali, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, is a former professional wrestler known for his imposing stature and dominant presence in the ring.
The Great Khali is originally hailing from Dhiraina, a small village in Himachal Pradesh.
The Great Khali was trained by the renowned and legendary wrestler, Giant Singh.
In The year 2007, he became the first Indian wrestler to win a world heavyweight championship in WWE.
The Great Khali held the World Heavyweight Championship for an impressive 61 days.
The Great Khali has competed against legendary wrestlers such as The Undertaker, John Cena, and Triple H.
In 2010, The Great Khali entered the Indian version of the popular reality TV show, “Bigg Boss.”
