Happy Birthday Javagal Srinath: Interesting Facts About 'Mysore Express'
31 Aug, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Javagal Srinath was born in 1969 in the Mysore district of Karnataka. Despite being more interested in cricket, he has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in instrumentation. His loved ones fondly called him the Mysore Express.
He made his first-class debut match early for Karnataka against Hyderabad in 1989-90 and took a hattrick in the first inning he bowled. He ended up taking a fifer in that inning.
Srinath holds the world record of taking the most wickets in a lost test match. In 1999 against Pakistan, he took 13 wickets but India lost that test match in Eden Gardens.
Javagal Srinath has played the most World Cups for India as a bowler - 1992, 1996, 1999, and 2003. He has taken 44 wickets in the five World Cups.
Javagal Srinath is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs. He has taken 315 wickets in 229 ODIs and is only behind Anil Kumble's 337.
Javagal Srinath wanted to retire from cricket in 2002. However, India's then captain Sourav Ganguly asked him to play till the 2003 World Cup. Srinath ended up being the highest wicket-taker for India in the tournament.
