Happy Birthday Jhulan Goswami: Top Records By Indian Legend
Jhulan Goswami scalped most wickets (252) in her ODI career.
Most Ducks in ODIs - 17 ducks from 201 ODIs
Second longest career in ODIs - 20 years and 75 days.
She holds the record of having 1000 runs with 50 wickets and 50 catches in ODIs
Youngest player to take 10 wickets - youngest player to take 10 wickets in women’s Test cricket.
Most wickets taken LBW - 201 ODI matches from her debut she took 55 LBWs.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IPL 2024: List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Auction