Happy Birthday Jhulan Goswami: Top Records By Indian Legend

25 Nov, 2023

Sunny Daud

Jhulan Goswami scalped most wickets (252) in her ODI career.

Most Ducks in ODIs - 17 ducks from 201 ODIs

Second longest career in ODIs - 20 years and 75 days.

She holds the record of having 1000 runs with 50 wickets and 50 catches in ODIs

Youngest player to take 10 wickets - youngest player to take 10 wickets in women’s Test cricket.

Most wickets taken LBW - 201 ODI matches from her debut she took 55 LBWs.

