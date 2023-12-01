Kaif was known for his acrobatic catches, quick reflexes, and exceptional anticipation. He holds the record for most catches (four) by a fielder in a World Cup match.
In 2000, Kaif led the Indian U-19 team to victory in the U-19 World Cup. He was a key player in the tournament, scoring runs and taking crucial catches.
Kaif played a pivotal role in India's NatWest Trophy victory in 2002. He scored an unbeaten 87 in the final against England, helping India secure a memorable win.
Kaif was a prolific scorer in domestic cricket. He scored over 10,000 runs in first-class cricket, including 23 centuries.
Kaif is married to Pooja Yadav, a journalist, and they have two children together. He is a devoted husband and father.
Kaif is a regular commentator and analyst for cricket matches. He is known for his insightful observations and engaging commentary.
After retiring from cricket, Kaif joined the Indian National Congress and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 facts About Virat Kohli