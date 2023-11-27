Happy Birthday Mr. IPL: Lesser Known Facts About Suresh Raina
Raina holds the distinction of being the youngest captain to lead India in a T20I match. He was just 23 years old when he took charge of the team against Zimbabwe in 2009.
Raina's cricketing journey began at a young age. He made his unofficial debut for India's Under-19 team at the tender age of 16.
Raina achieved a remarkable feat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming the first player to score 3000 runs in the tournament. He has consistently demonstrated his batting prowess in the IPL.
Raina stands as the player with the most catches in IPL history, with a total of 171 catches. His fielding skills have been a valuable asset to his teams.
Raina was the first Indian player and the second in the world to hit 100 sixes in the IPL. His powerful hitting ability has made him a fan favorite.
Raina's consistency and run-scoring prowess are evident in the fact that he is the only player to have scored over 400 runs in seven different IPL seasons.
Apart from his cricketing achievements, Raina has also ventured into the world of Bollywood. He sang a romantic song titled "Tu Mili Sab Mila" for the movie "Meeruthiya Gangsters" (2015). Additionally, he showcased his saxophone skills on a kids' television show.
