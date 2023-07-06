List Of MS Dhoni's Angry On-Field Moments | PICS

MS Dhoni is a true example of calmness, cool and composure but at times he has lost his temper at the heat of the moment. Here's a look at some of his heated moments:-
In an IPL 2023 match between CSK and RCB. Moeen Ali missed a good opportunity to run an RCB batsman out after failing to throw the ball towards Dhoni. Captain cool was seen agitated by Ali's attempt.
During a 2019 IPL match, Deepak Chahar's back to back no balls in the 19th over, irked Mahi.
During a 2019 IPL match against Rajasthan Royals, there was a confusion regarding a waist-height no-ball, which made Dhoni storm the pitch and confront the umpires.
In a 2021 IPL match between CSK and MI, Dwayne Bravo's confusing call led to a catch drop, which made Dhoni furious.
In a 2022 IPL match between CSK and RR, Dhoni was not happy with the umpires after they took Rajasthan's caught-behind appeal of Dhoni despite losing all their DRS calls.
During a 2010 test match between India and New Zealand, Dhoni shouted, “Oye Sree girlfriend nahi hai udhar, idhar aaja thoda” (Sreesanth your girlfriend is not there, please come a little squarer).
During a 2014 Test match between India and New Zealand, Dhoni was not happy with a Shami bouncer to McCullum. Shami actually bowled the bouncer to vent out his frustration. Dhoni knew what we was doing and asked for an explanation. Shami's answer was that it happened by mistake. But Dhoni lashed out at him and told him not to tell any lies.
During a 2012 CB Series match between India and Australia, Dhoni was involved in a heated argument with umpire Billy Bowden after the Third Umpire mistakenly signalled out against Michael Hussey and Bowden called the Australian back to play.
