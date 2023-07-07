MS Dhoni's Top Five IPL Knocks Of All Time
07 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title in the recently concluded 2023 edition.
Captain Cool is considered as one of the greatest captain in Indian cricket history.
Dhoni is the only skipper in the cricket world to have won all three ICC trophies i.e. the ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.
Here are the Top five knocks of Birthday Boy MS Dhoni.
MS Dhoni's 84*(48) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 is regarded as one of the greatest in IPL history.
In a crucial match in the 2010 season, Dhoni played one of his best innings scoring 79 off just 44 balls including 4 fours and 5 sixes, to take his team to a thrilling victory.
Dhoni's scored 70 off just 34 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 IPL helped his team to a stunning victory.
Captain cool scored an unbeaten 67 off just 37 balls including 4 fours and 4 sixes against Mumbai Indians in 2012 IPL.
Dhoni played one of the most explosive innings of his IPL career. Against Mumbai Indians in 2012 IPL he scored 51 off just 20 balls and take his team to a thrilling victory.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Unforgettable MS Dhoni's Birthday Celebration