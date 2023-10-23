Happy Birthday Pele: Lesser-Known Facts About Brazil Football Legend
23 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The Brazilian footballer was regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and he was given the title of "The Greatest" by FIFA.
The Brazilian forward player holds the Guinness World Record for his 1279 goals in 1363 games which include friendly matches.
Pele is the all-time leading goal scorer for Brazil with 77 goals in 93 matches.
The legendary footballer is a three-time FIFA World Cup winner.
Pele is also the youngest player to win the FIFA World Cup and also the youngest to score a hat trick.
The Brazilian legend has won the league six times in his career with Santos FC.
In 1999 he was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee
