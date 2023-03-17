National Honours

Saina Nehwal was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2016 and also recieved Khel Ratna (2010) and Arjuna Award (2009).

17 Mar, 2023

Koushik Paul

CWG Success

Saina Nehwal is a three-time Commonwealth Games gold medal winnings. She had also won a silver and a bronze at CWG.

17 Mar, 2023

On Top Of The World

Saina Nehwal attained No.1 ranking in women's singles in 2015 and became the only female and second Indian after Prakash Padukone to reach then top spot.

17 Mar, 2023

2012 Olympic Bronze

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics in women's singles.

17 Mar, 2023

Asian Games Medals

The veteran shutter, Saina Nehwal has never won an Asian Games gold. She had won a silver and bronze in the continental mega show.

17 Mar, 2023

