Saina Nehwal was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2016 and also recieved Khel Ratna (2010) and Arjuna Award (2009).
Saina Nehwal is a three-time Commonwealth Games gold medal winnings. She had also won a silver and a bronze at CWG.
Saina Nehwal attained No.1 ranking in women's singles in 2015 and became the only female and second Indian after Prakash Padukone to reach then top spot.
Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics in women's singles.
The veteran shutter, Saina Nehwal has never won an Asian Games gold. She had won a silver and bronze in the continental mega show.
