Happy Birthday Shubman Gill: Records By Indian Superstar
08 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Shubman Gill turned 24-years-old on Friday (September 8) and will be celebrating his birthday in Colombo.
Fastest to 1500 ODI runs.
Youngest player to hit a double century in ODIs.
Youngest player to score 700 runs in an IPL season.
Youngest all-format centurion.
Youngest player to win the IPL Orange Cap.
Youngest player to hit a T20I century for India.
