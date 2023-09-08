Happy Birthday Shubman Gill: Records By Indian Superstar

08 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Shubman Gill turned 24-years-old on Friday (September 8) and will be celebrating his birthday in Colombo.

Fastest to 1500 ODI runs.

Youngest player to hit a double century in ODIs.

Youngest player to score 700 runs in an IPL season.

Youngest all-format centurion.

Youngest player to win the IPL Orange Cap.

Youngest player to hit a T20I century for India.

